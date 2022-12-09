Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Sells 271,046 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 290,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271,046 shares during the quarter. Boyd Gaming comprises about 1.0% of Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC owned 0.27% of Boyd Gaming worth $14,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 1,588.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Boyd Gaming Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BYD stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $58.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,656. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Boyd Gaming Co. has a twelve month low of $46.10 and a twelve month high of $72.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.83.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $877.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.03 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 16.41%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boyd Gaming

In other news, insider Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total transaction of $5,794,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,680,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,384,045.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total value of $5,794,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,680,774 shares in the company, valued at $97,384,045.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total value of $2,873,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,694,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,384,179.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 292,724 shares of company stock valued at $16,932,296. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on BYD. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.77.

About Boyd Gaming

(Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.