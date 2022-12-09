Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Intel (INTC)

Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/5/2022 – Intel was given a new $23.00 price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

11/23/2022 – Intel was given a new $30.00 price target on by analysts at Evercore ISI.

11/22/2022 – Intel had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

11/21/2022 – Intel is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc.. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

11/16/2022 – Intel had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

11/11/2022 – Intel is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “underweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

10/31/2022 – Intel had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $34.00.

10/28/2022 – Intel had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $29.50. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Intel had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $30.00 to $28.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Intel had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $30.00 to $20.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Intel had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Capital from $40.00 to $30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Intel had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $30.00 to $27.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Intel was upgraded by analysts at KGI Securities from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

10/28/2022 – Intel had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $40.00 to $30.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Intel had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $40.00 to $29.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Intel had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $32.00 to $28.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Intel was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Intel was upgraded by analysts at Summit Insights from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/28/2022 – Intel was given a new $37.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

10/25/2022 – Intel was given a new $23.00 price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

10/24/2022 – Intel is now covered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They set a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

10/18/2022 – Intel was downgraded by analysts at KGI Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

10/18/2022 – Intel had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $32.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Intel had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $35.00 to $30.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Intel is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – Intel had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $32.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – Intel had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/10/2022 – Intel had its price target lowered by analysts at Northland Securities from $55.00 to $52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.54. The stock had a trading volume of 297,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,453,312. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.30. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $117.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.92%.

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,990. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Intel by 201.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,364,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,901,362,000 after acquiring an additional 25,630,363 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 4,407.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,074,485 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,922,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,103,061 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Intel by 114.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,152,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $390,492,000 after acquiring an additional 8,080,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Intel by 12.4% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,598,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,818,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

