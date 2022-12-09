Wells Fargo & Company Trims Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Target Price to $450.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $561.69.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of COST opened at $481.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $496.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $500.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at $13,287,267.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,606,142.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,235 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $544,000. United Bank raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.9% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.8% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,982,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

