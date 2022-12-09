Welltower (NYSE:WELL) PT Raised to $72.00 at Raymond James

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 9.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WELL. Mizuho cut their target price on Welltower from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Welltower from $83.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Welltower from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.69.

Welltower Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:WELL opened at $65.70 on Friday. Welltower has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $99.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.07 and its 200-day moving average is $74.57. The firm has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Welltower

Welltower Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Welltower by 236.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,798,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,326,629,000 after buying an additional 9,695,218 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 40,144,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,581,775,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010,798 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,733,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,896,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,151 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,173,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,900,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554,309 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,564,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,253 shares during the period. 97.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

