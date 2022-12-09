Welltower (NYSE:WELL) PT Raised to $72.00 at Raymond James

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 9.59% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WELL. Mizuho cut their target price on Welltower from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Welltower from $83.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Welltower from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.69.
Welltower Trading Up 1.1 %
NYSE:WELL opened at $65.70 on Friday. Welltower has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $99.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.07 and its 200-day moving average is $74.57. The firm has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.01.
Welltower Company Profile
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
