West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) CEO Eric Mark Green Sells 44,000 Shares

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.99, for a total transaction of $10,515,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,465,208.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $236.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.89. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.19 and a 1 year high of $475.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $237.21 and its 200 day moving average is $280.74.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $686.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.64 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 21.68%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On West Pharmaceutical Services

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 9.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter worth about $4,412,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 70.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 35.0% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 49.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after buying an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on WST. UBS Group began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.67.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

