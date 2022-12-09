Western Standard LLC Acquires New Position in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

Western Standard LLC acquired a new stake in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 44,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000. Western Standard LLC owned about 0.15% of Tilly’s as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tilly’s by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Tilly’s by 11,387.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Tilly’s by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares during the last quarter. 60.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tilly’s

In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 6,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $44,073.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,071.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathon David Kosoff sold 12,500 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $119,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 6,369 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $44,073.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,071.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,368 shares of company stock valued at $181,266 in the last 90 days. 26.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tilly’s Stock Down 2.9 %

TLYS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tilly’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE TLYS traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.36. 2,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,246. The firm has a market cap of $281.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.81. Tilly’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.65 and a twelve month high of $16.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.00.

About Tilly’s

(Get Rating)

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, bikes, roller-skates, and equipment for snowboarding and surfing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.