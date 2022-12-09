Western Standard LLC Buys New Stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Western Standard LLC bought a new stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,833 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,000. BWX Technologies comprises about 1.6% of Western Standard LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Snyder Capital Management L P grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 9.4% in the first quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 2,258,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,659,000 after acquiring an additional 194,666 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 3.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,001,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 62,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 33,133 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 335,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,486,000 after purchasing an additional 69,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 32,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 9,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

BWXT traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $60.46. 346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.99 and its 200 day moving average is $54.56. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.58 and a fifty-two week high of $62.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 25.96%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BWXT. StockNews.com cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays raised shares of BWX Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

