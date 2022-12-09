Western Standard LLC Has $5.80 Million Stock Holdings in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Western Standard LLC reduced its position in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 204,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the period. The RMR Group accounts for approximately 4.4% of Western Standard LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Western Standard LLC’s holdings in The RMR Group were worth $5,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RMR. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 71.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 65,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 27,230 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 16.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 15,225 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 235.6% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 22,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 16,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 58.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. 40.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

The RMR Group Stock Down 0.3 %

The RMR Group Increases Dividend

The RMR Group stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.61. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,023. The company has a market cap of $872.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.43. The RMR Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $36.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.29%.

The RMR Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory and administrative services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.