Whale Rock Capital Management LLC Has $107.40 Million Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 881,948 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 637,315 shares during the quarter. Check Point Software Technologies accounts for about 3.2% of Whale Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC owned 0.70% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $107,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 65,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 277.4% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 15,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 11,111 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 285,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,784,000 after buying an additional 55,746 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,095. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.44. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $107.54 and a fifty-two week high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.06. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 34.35%. The business had revenue of $577.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.80.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

