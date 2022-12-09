Whale Rock Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 592,421 Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR)

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 592,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,890,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC owned 0.44% of Procore Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Procore Technologies by 13,812.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capricorn Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PCOR traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $50.58. 1,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,331. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $88.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.43.

PCOR has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $66.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.46.

In other news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 6,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $326,844.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 147,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,090,702. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $147,299.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,256. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 6,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $326,844.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,090,702. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,093 shares of company stock valued at $6,191,010 in the last 90 days. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

