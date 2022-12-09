Whale Rock Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,872 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 94,569 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 1.4% of Whale Rock Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $47,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 53.3% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $669.23.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $19.78 on Friday, hitting $550.86. 47,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,027,596. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $484.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $506.21.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

