Whale Rock Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 373,191 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,591,000. Salesforce makes up approximately 1.8% of Whale Rock Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 32,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth about $8,302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Salesforce Trading Up 0.3 %

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.15, for a total transaction of $377,545.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,557,028,557.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.15, for a total transaction of $377,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,557,028,557.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.88, for a total transaction of $6,823,123.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,786,056.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 200,622 shares of company stock worth $30,523,135. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.58. The stock had a trading volume of 65,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,188,354. The firm has a market cap of $130.58 billion, a PE ratio of 464.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.02 and a twelve month high of $270.57.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

