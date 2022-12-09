Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.97

Shares of Where Food Comes From, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.97 and traded as high as $14.29. Where Food Comes From shares last traded at $13.96, with a volume of 14,127 shares traded.

Where Food Comes From Stock Down 0.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $83.03 million, a P/E ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.13.

Get Where Food Comes From alerts:

Institutional Trading of Where Food Comes From

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WFCF. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in Where Food Comes From by 188.3% during the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 105,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 69,214 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Where Food Comes From by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. increased its stake in Where Food Comes From by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 18,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 8,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Where Food Comes From during the third quarter valued at about $125,000. 7.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Where Food Comes From Company Profile

Where Food Comes From, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides verification and certification solutions for the agriculture, livestock, and food industries in the United States. The company operates through Verification and Certification, and Software Sales and Related Consulting segments. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims made about livestock, crops, and other food products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From Source Verified retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and web-based information sharing and education.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Where Food Comes From Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Where Food Comes From and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.