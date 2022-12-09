White Pine Capital LLC Has $1.65 Million Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

White Pine Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KHC. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 1.8% in the first quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 10.5% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 1.2% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 23,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 0.8% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 38,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 3.7% in the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KHC shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.64.

Shares of KHC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.07. 35,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,990,245. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.73 and a one year high of $44.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.21 and a 200 day moving average of $37.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.77.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 163.27%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

