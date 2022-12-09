White Pine Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

White Pine Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 29,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 5,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.68. 221,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,530,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.46. The company has a market capitalization of $162.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.53.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.