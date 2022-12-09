Wolf Hill Capital Management LP Purchases 29,341 Shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

Wolf Hill Capital Management LP increased its position in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,569,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,341 shares during the quarter. PureCycle Technologies accounts for 2.4% of Wolf Hill Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings in PureCycle Technologies were worth $11,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in PureCycle Technologies by 8,544.0% in the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 8,544 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PureCycle Technologies stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.45. 2,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,321,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a current ratio of 7.01. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.46 and a 200-day moving average of $8.18. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.94 and a 12 month high of $11.77.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PCT. Cowen lowered their price objective on PureCycle Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

