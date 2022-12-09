Wolf Hill Capital Management LP Sells 301,263 Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Wolf Hill Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) by 94.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 301,263 shares during the period. California Resources comprises approximately 0.2% of Wolf Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings in California Resources were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corvex Management LP boosted its position in shares of California Resources by 399.1% in the 2nd quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 3,385,534 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $130,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,159 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of California Resources by 696.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 792,391 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,443,000 after purchasing an additional 692,931 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of California Resources by 292.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 853,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,161,000 after purchasing an additional 635,700 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of California Resources by 409.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 717,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,639,000 after purchasing an additional 576,872 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of California Resources by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,298,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $147,531,000 after purchasing an additional 576,042 shares during the period.

Get California Resources alerts:

California Resources Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CRC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,254. California Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $35.95 and a 1-year high of $51.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.61.

California Resources Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.282 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.81%.

CRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised California Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet raised California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on California Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, California Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

California Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.