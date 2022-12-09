Wolfe Research Downgrades Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) to Peer Perform

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Chewy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chewy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.58.

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $41.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of -299.76 and a beta of 0.65. Chewy has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $61.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.16.

In related news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 28,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $1,238,397.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,088 shares in the company, valued at $6,465,988.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Chewy by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,466,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,053,000 after purchasing an additional 32,457 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 20.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 106,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after buying an additional 18,151 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 34.2% in the third quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 6.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the third quarter worth about $13,581,000. 99.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

