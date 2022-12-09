Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.63.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WTKWY. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Wolters Kluwer from €130.00 ($136.84) to €124.00 ($130.53) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wolters Kluwer from €120.00 ($126.32) to €126.00 ($132.63) in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Wolters Kluwer from €85.00 ($89.47) to €80.00 ($84.21) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

OTCMKTS WTKWY opened at $109.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.41 and its 200-day moving average is $101.06. Wolters Kluwer has a 12-month low of $87.92 and a 12-month high of $119.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory.

