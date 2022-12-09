Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.15–$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $650.00 million-$675.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $695.40 million. Wolverine World Wide also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.41-$1.51 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on WWW. Argus downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. CL King downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide to $12.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.89.

NYSE WWW opened at $10.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.98 million, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.59. Wolverine World Wide has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $32.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.51%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter worth $16,264,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,933 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $211,815,000 after acquiring an additional 381,825 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter worth $5,101,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 359.6% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 250,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 196,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 521,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,993,000 after acquiring an additional 136,831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

