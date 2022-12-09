Woodline Partners LP Acquires Shares of 2,180,761 Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,180,761 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,618,000. Uber Technologies accounts for about 0.7% of Woodline Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Woodline Partners LP owned approximately 0.11% of Uber Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.1% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 31,714 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 645.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 81,571 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 70,631 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 98.4% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 38,338 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 19,018 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 73,685 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 32.9% during the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $1,500,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,373,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,267 shares of company stock worth $3,591,206 over the last ninety days. 4.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Uber Technologies stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.49. 116,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,747,834. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $45.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $52.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.44). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 90.49% and a negative net margin of 30.45%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on UBER. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.64.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Stories

