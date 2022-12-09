Woodline Partners LP Buys 129,639 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,639 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP owned approximately 0.16% of Dover worth $28,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOV. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Dover by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Dover by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 623,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,842,000 after buying an additional 76,400 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Dover by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter valued at $393,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Dover

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $277,974.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,441.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dover Stock Up 0.0 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DOV. Citigroup increased their price target on Dover from $149.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dover from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dover from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Dover from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.64.

DOV stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.30. 3,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,663. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.78 and its 200-day moving average is $129.02. The company has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $114.49 and a 12 month high of $184.04.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 25.09%.

Dover Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading

