Woodline Partners LP Buys 500,724 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 330.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 652,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500,724 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $26,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRGO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 5.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 33.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 55.3% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 8.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 316,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,155,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRGO traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $31.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,924. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Perrigo Company plc has a twelve month low of $31.01 and a twelve month high of $43.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.04 and a 200-day moving average of $38.62.

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.10). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -165.08%.

PRGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Perrigo from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Argus upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perrigo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Perrigo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

