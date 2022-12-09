Woodline Partners LP Buys 911,940 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) by 78.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,078,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 911,940 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP owned about 0.91% of Viavi Solutions worth $27,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 37.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the first quarter valued at $65,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 36.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,686 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the second quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 11.3% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,804 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.96. The stock had a trading volume of 7,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,626. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $18.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.60.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $310.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.65 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 20,357 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total value of $223,519.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 992,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,900,131.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 20,357 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total value of $223,519.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 992,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,900,131.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 21,027 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $273,981.81. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,254.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,859 shares of company stock worth $957,728. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

