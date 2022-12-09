Woodline Partners LP Buys Shares of 193,916 Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 193,916 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,841,000. Accenture makes up approximately 0.8% of Woodline Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 9.2% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth about $73,000. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 6.3% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 5.3% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,564 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth about $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock traded down $3.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $289.12. 9,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,674,242. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.95 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.25.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.83%.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total value of $2,295,598.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,947,519.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total transaction of $152,238.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 37,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,218,589.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total transaction of $2,295,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,947,519.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,030 shares of company stock valued at $10,924,406 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen cut their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Accenture from $329.00 to $306.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.60.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

