Woodline Partners LP Invests $33.32 Million in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 844,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,318,000. Woodline Partners LP owned 0.29% of Dynatrace as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Dynatrace by 9.5% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Dynatrace by 6.1% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Dynatrace by 145.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dynatrace by 15.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dynatrace by 4.1% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 15,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DT traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.67. 1,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,788,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $65.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 374.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.21.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $279.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.92 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 7.69%. As a group, research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Dynatrace from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Dynatrace from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.26.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

