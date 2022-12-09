Woodline Partners LP Invests $39.20 Million in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 195,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,203,000. Intuitive Surgical comprises approximately 0.6% of Woodline Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Woodline Partners LP owned about 0.05% of Intuitive Surgical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,519,307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,603,704,000 after acquiring an additional 457,262 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,660,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,043,033,000 after purchasing an additional 122,151 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,692,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,156,788,000 after purchasing an additional 816,066 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,220,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,054,908,000 after purchasing an additional 38,293 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,687,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,922,569,000 after purchasing an additional 28,839 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ISRG. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $247.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.68.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total value of $9,319,760.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,911,939.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total transaction of $9,319,760.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,911,939.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 66,578 shares of company stock valued at $14,524,401 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG traded down $0.77 on Friday, hitting $271.25. 8,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,806,349. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.38. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $369.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $236.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.20.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

