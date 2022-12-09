Woodline Partners LP Makes New Investment in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 213,153 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $25,163,000. Woodline Partners LP owned 0.54% of Synaptics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 104.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 17,135 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Synaptics by 4.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Synaptics by 32.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Synaptics by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Synaptics in the second quarter worth $999,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Synaptics

In other news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $1,088,461.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,165.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 11,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.52, for a total transaction of $1,216,502.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,535 shares in the company, valued at $3,643,048.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $1,088,461.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,165.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,487 shares of company stock valued at $2,550,413. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Synaptics stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,714. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $81.13 and a 12 month high of $296.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.07 and a 200 day moving average of $116.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $448.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.48 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on SYNA shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on Synaptics from $210.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Synaptics from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Synaptics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded Synaptics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Synaptics from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.50.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

