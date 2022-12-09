Woodline Partners LP Takes $88.53 Million Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 955,660 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $88,532,000. Skyworks Solutions accounts for 1.4% of Woodline Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Woodline Partners LP owned about 0.60% of Skyworks Solutions as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SWKS. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 716,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $95,473,000 after purchasing an additional 88,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 211,169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 354.6% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,855 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 9,247 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWKS traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $95.45. 2,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,775,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $164.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.15.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 31.00%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 31.79%.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Summit Insights raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $123.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.45.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

