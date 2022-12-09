Woodline Partners LP Trims Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Woodline Partners LP reduced its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 74,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,883 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Humana were worth $34,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Humana by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,751,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,114,071,000 after acquiring an additional 497,536 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana by 9.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,927,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,755,384,000 after buying an additional 919,325 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Humana by 38.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,775,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,818,781,000 after buying an additional 2,453,565 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 0.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,753,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,161,173,000 after buying an additional 40,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 7.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,164,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,812,264,000 after acquiring an additional 292,456 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Humana from $529.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Humana from $548.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Humana from $570.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $579.00.

Humana Trading Down 0.6 %

Humana Announces Dividend

Shares of Humana stock traded down $3.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $543.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $68.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.75. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.20 and a twelve month high of $571.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $528.39 and a 200-day moving average of $493.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Insider Activity at Humana

In related news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 11,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.61, for a total value of $6,310,510.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,780.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Humana news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 11,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.61, for a total transaction of $6,310,510.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,780.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total value of $5,095,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,612,919.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,161 shares of company stock worth $16,994,804. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.