Woodson Capital Management LP Acquires 68,980 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Woodson Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,980 shares during the period. Deckers Outdoor comprises 9.2% of Woodson Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Woodson Capital Management LP owned about 0.98% of Deckers Outdoor worth $66,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter worth approximately $12,188,000. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 110.4% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,679 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 4.7% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 136,969 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,975,000 after buying an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter worth approximately $2,965,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 6.3% in the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 344,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $87,897,000 after buying an additional 20,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of DECK traded down $7.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $373.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,289. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $212.93 and a one year high of $409.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $356.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.14. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $875.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.31 million. Analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.24, for a total value of $1,040,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,790,121.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Powers sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.24, for a total value of $1,040,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,790,121.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.62, for a total value of $164,082.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,514.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,649,959 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on DECK. Wedbush upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $410.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. Cowen upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $393.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $393.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.92.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Featured Stories

