Woodson Capital Management LP Decreases Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Woodson Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Woodson Capital Management LP’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $5,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter worth about $2,474,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 8.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 669,047 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,183,000 after buying an additional 53,968 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Devon Energy by 30.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,237 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 12,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Devon Energy by 20.0% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,131 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on DVN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.11.

Devon Energy Stock Down 2.5 %

Devon Energy stock traded down $1.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.89. The stock had a trading volume of 62,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,217,446. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $35.55 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.38.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 53.17%. On average, analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.73%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.13%.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

