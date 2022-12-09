Woodson Capital Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Woodson Capital Management LP raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 125,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 2.9% of Woodson Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Woodson Capital Management LP’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $21,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% during the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% during the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 21,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,674,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $167.39. The stock had a trading volume of 50,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,788,895. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.45. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

