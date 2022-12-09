Woodson Capital Management LP Invests $6.98 Million in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Woodson Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 367,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,977,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 11.1% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 26,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 196,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 9,322 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 112,571.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 164,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 164,354 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVE. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

NYSE CVE remained flat at $18.02 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,752,664. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.11. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.72 and a 52 week high of $24.91. The stock has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 2.30.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $13.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.41 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 7.66%. On average, research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.93%.

Cenovus Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.