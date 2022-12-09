Woodson Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Woodson Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,000,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Noodles & Company makes up 2.0% of Woodson Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Woodson Capital Management LP owned about 6.56% of Noodles & Company worth $14,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 9.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 46,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 41.4% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 433,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 126,785 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 179.6% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 131,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 84,202 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 124.2% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 165,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 91,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 7,168.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 28,601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 31,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $143,819.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 890,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,374.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 81,167 shares of company stock worth $372,968. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Noodles & Company Trading Up 2.8 %

NDLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Noodles & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Noodles & Company from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Stephens started coverage on Noodles & Company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Noodles & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Noodles & Company stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,718. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.82 million, a PE ratio of -26.68 and a beta of 1.46. Noodles & Company has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $11.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.29.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 28, 2021, the company operated 448 restaurants in 29 states, which included 372 company locations and 76 franchise locations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.