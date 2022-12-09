Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Lowered to $195.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WDAY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Workday from $282.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Loop Capital cut Workday from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Workday from $235.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Workday from $235.00 to $223.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $215.17.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Price Performance

Shares of Workday stock opened at $169.33 on Monday. Workday has a twelve month low of $128.72 and a twelve month high of $285.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $43.35 billion, a PE ratio of -136.56 and a beta of 1.30.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Workday will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $846,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $846,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $34,988.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,321,429.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,974 shares of company stock valued at $19,605,109. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Workday by 674.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,274,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $317,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,629 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 134.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 3,172,411 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $482,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,074 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,644,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 8,913.6% in the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 686,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,383,000 after acquiring an additional 678,858 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in Workday by 18.1% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,597,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $547,574,000 after purchasing an additional 551,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.