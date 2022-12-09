Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at B. Riley

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on WKHS. R. F. Lafferty cut their price target on Workhorse Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Workhorse Group to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Workhorse Group to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of WKHS stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.94. 81,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,158,167. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.90. Workhorse Group has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $5.56. The company has a market cap of $318.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.63.

In related news, Director Harry Demott sold 27,871 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total value of $67,726.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,197.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Workhorse Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,357,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,724,000 after purchasing an additional 280,626 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Workhorse Group by 7.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,633,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,778,000 after purchasing an additional 615,952 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,070,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,292,000 after acquiring an additional 239,588 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,163,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,815,000 after acquiring an additional 30,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 19.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,446,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,231,000 after acquiring an additional 238,031 shares in the last quarter. 31.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, a custom-designed purpose-built all-electric drone system.

