Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 74,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $28,672,000. Ulta Beauty makes up approximately 0.8% of Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Ulta Beauty at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 265.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 90 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $3.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $477.73. The stock had a trading volume of 6,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,007. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $330.80 and a 1 year high of $482.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $422.65 and its 200-day moving average is $408.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 68.33%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.86 EPS for the current year.

ULTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $427.00 to $491.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $589.00 to $607.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $511.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $512.60.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.