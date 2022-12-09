Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Has $23.82 Million Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 123.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,128 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,207 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Arista Networks worth $23,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 9.9% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 12.4% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 145,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,224,000 after buying an additional 16,090 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 91,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.82% of the company’s stock.
Arista Networks Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of NYSE:ANET traded up $3.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.30. 19,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,889,935. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $148.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.41. The firm has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.28.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $49,532.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,125.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arista Networks news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 9,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total value of $1,326,675.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,884.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $49,532.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,923 shares in the company, valued at $238,125.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,171 shares of company stock worth $11,421,873 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $126.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.32.
Arista Networks Company Profile
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
