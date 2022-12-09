Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Has $23.82 Million Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 123.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,128 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,207 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Arista Networks worth $23,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 9.9% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 12.4% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 145,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,224,000 after buying an additional 16,090 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 91,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded up $3.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.30. 19,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,889,935. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $148.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.41. The firm has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.21. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $49,532.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,125.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arista Networks news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 9,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total value of $1,326,675.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,884.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $49,532.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,923 shares in the company, valued at $238,125.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,171 shares of company stock worth $11,421,873 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $126.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.32.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.