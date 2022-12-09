Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Makes New $18.97 Million Investment in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 597,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,967,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of Zillow Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of Z. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Zillow Group by 371.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Zillow Group by 53.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Price Performance

Shares of Zillow Group stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.23. 38,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,417,371. The company has a current ratio of 12.09, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $65.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $483.00 million for the quarter.

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $99,684.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,383,252.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,600 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $99,684.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,383,252.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 3,746 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $137,777.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,763 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,463.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,339 shares of company stock valued at $2,537,000. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on Z shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

Further Reading

