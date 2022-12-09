Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Purchases 109,469 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,604 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 109,469 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $20,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,040,000. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,330,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,122 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 1,434.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,845,844 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $315,901,000 after buying an additional 4,530,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,811,000. Institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBY traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.57. 14,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,133,605. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $112.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.24.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.26% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Best Buy news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $1,814,388.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,625,809.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Best Buy news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $1,814,388.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,625,809.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $29,998,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 590,148 shares in the company, valued at $48,356,727.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 391,325 shares of company stock worth $31,823,450 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Best Buy

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.