Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Sells 17,759 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC reduced its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,310 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,759 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of First Republic Bank worth $19,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 2,530.0% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 408.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FRC shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on First Republic Bank to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of First Republic Bank to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $168.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.84.

First Republic Bank stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.36. 6,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,429,779. The company has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.73 and a 200 day moving average of $141.54. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $106.86 and a 1-year high of $213.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 12.87%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

