Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Sells 220,990 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 24.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 680,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 220,990 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $26,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 371.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.2 %

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.68. The stock had a trading volume of 221,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,530,067. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $162.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $60.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.46.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.53.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.