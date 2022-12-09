Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Sells 329,152 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 567,829 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 329,152 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $22,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,358 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,195 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,187 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,546 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.54. The stock had a trading volume of 198,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,472,552. The firm has a market cap of $153.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $52.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.45 and a 200-day moving average of $36.53.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Comcast to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.87.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.