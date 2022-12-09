Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Takes Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 88,505 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $15,477,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 205.7% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,238 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 37,247 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 943 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $15.18 on Friday, reaching $325.44. 275,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,906,726. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $274.59 and a 200-day moving average of $232.69. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $630.24.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $198.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Cfra lowered shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $211.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.37.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

