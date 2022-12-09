Worm Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 2,601 Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Worm Capital LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,601 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. Las Vegas Sands comprises about 0.0% of Worm Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LVS. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 14.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,433 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 14,167 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 100,494 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,906,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.0% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,148 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth approximately $622,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 13.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,489,076 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $57,880,000 after buying an additional 182,000 shares during the last quarter. 39.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Shares of LVS opened at $48.31 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.88 and a 12 month high of $49.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 46.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

