WPP (LON:WPP) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $815.02

WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 815.02 ($9.94) and traded as high as GBX 859.60 ($10.48). WPP shares last traded at GBX 840.40 ($10.25), with a volume of 2,079,654 shares changing hands.

WPP has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,290 ($15.73) to GBX 1,210 ($14.75) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,370 ($16.71) to GBX 1,100 ($13.41) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 900 ($10.97) to GBX 850 ($10.36) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 915 ($11.16) to GBX 864 ($10.54) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WPP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,158 ($14.12).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 807.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 815.15. The company has a market capitalization of £8.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,522.55.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

