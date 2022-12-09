Wrapped Everscale Trading 5.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 9th. Wrapped Everscale has a total market cap of $61.29 million and approximately $63,701.62 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. One Wrapped Everscale token can now be purchased for $0.0358 or 0.00000208 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Everscale Profile

Wrapped Everscale was first traded on May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,070,159,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,713,969,914 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Everscale is everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,070,132,033 with 1,713,942,586 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.03583586 USD and is up 1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $44,862.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Everscale should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

