Wrapped TRON (WTRX) 24-Hour Volume Tops $879,921.40

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 9th. In the last week, Wrapped TRON has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped TRON coin can now be bought for about $0.0548 or 0.00000320 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped TRON has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion and approximately $879,921.40 worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped TRON alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $976.85 or 0.05664720 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.80 or 0.00505872 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,189.58 or 0.30246255 BTC.

About Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 101,676,078,190 coins and its circulating supply is 101,676,082,428 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. Wrapped TRON’s official website is tron.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 101,676,078,190.20642 with 101,676,082,428.01094 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.05443834 USD and is up 2.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $425,256.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.