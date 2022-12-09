xSUSHI Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $84.18 Million (XSUSHI)

xSUSHI (XSUSHI) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. During the last seven days, xSUSHI has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar. xSUSHI has a total market cap of $84.18 million and $18,330.25 worth of xSUSHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One xSUSHI token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.59 or 0.00009285 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

xSUSHI Profile

xSUSHI was first traded on September 1st, 2020. xSUSHI’s total supply is 49,187,307 tokens. xSUSHI’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for xSUSHI is www.sushiswap.fi.

Buying and Selling xSUSHI

According to CryptoCompare, “xSushi is what users get when they stake SUSHI on the new sushiswapclassic.org/staking page – the xSUSHI staked earns a reward fee of 0.05% of all trades.Medium”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xSUSHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xSUSHI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase xSUSHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

